Coming to WWE Network & Peacock This Week: Top 25 Smackdown Moments, More
October 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including the Top 25 Moments on Smackdown History special. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, Oct. 9
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Top 25 Moments in SmackDown History – straight to VOD
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Monday Night Raw (9/11/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (10/9/23)
Thursday, Oct. 12
This Week in WWE
Friday, Oct. 13
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 14
WWE Main Event (9/21/23)
wXw We Love Wrestling #49 – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Oct. 15
Friday Night SmackDown (9/15/23)
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
