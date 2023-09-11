Coming to WWE Network & Peacock This Week: New This Is Awesome Episode, More

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Sept. 11

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Monday Night Raw (8/14/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (9/12/23)

Thursday, Sept. 14

This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 15

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome High Flyers – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16

WWE Main Event (8/24/23)

WxW Shortcut to the Top 2023 – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 17

Friday Night SmackDown (8/18/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network