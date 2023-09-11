wrestling / News

Coming to WWE Network & Peacock This Week: New This Is Awesome Episode, More

September 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE This Is Awesome Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Sept. 11
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 13
Monday Night Raw (8/14/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (9/12/23)

Thursday, Sept. 14
This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 15
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome High Flyers – 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 16
WWE Main Event (8/24/23)
WxW Shortcut to the Top 2023 – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 17
Friday Night SmackDown (8/18/23)

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

