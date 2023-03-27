Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week: WrestleMania, NXT Stand & Deliver, More

WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week including (of course) WrestleMania 39 and more. You can see the list of content below:

Monday, Mar. 27

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

WWE 24: WrestleMania 38 – 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 28

Best of WWE: WrestleMania Showstealers – 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 29

Monday Night Raw (2/27/23)**

WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (3/28/23)

Thursday, Mar. 30

This Week in WWE

Friday, Mar. 31

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 1

WWE Main Event (3/16/23)

La Previa: WrestleMania 39 – 10 a.m. ET

Ultimate WrestleMania Night 1 – 10 a.m. ET

NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-Show – 12 pm. ET

NXT Stand & Deliver – 1 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 39 Saturday Kickoff – 6 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 39 Saturday – 8 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 39 Saturday Press Conference – immediately following WrestleMania 39 Saturday

Sunday, Apr. 2

Friday Night SmackDown (3/4/23)

Ultimate WrestleMania Night 2 – 10 a.m. ET

WWE’s The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

WrestleMania 39 Sunday Kickoff – 6 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 39 Sunday – 8 p.m. ET

WrestleMania 39 Sunday Press Conference – immediately following WrestleMania 39 Sunday

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network