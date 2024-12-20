wrestling / News
Commentary Team Set For This Weekend’s RevPro Uprising 2024
December 20, 2024 | Posted by
RevPro has announced the commentary team for this weekend’s Uprising 2024 event. The UK promotion revealed that Dave Bradshaw and Gideon Grey will be calling Saturday’s show, which takes place in Bethnall Green, as you can see below.
The show will be headlined by a Undisputed British World Championship match between Luke Jacobs and Michael Oku.
Dave Bradshaw and Gideon Grey if he chooses to grace us with his presence https://t.co/dG2N0R91O5
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) December 20, 2024
