wrestling / News

Commentary Team Set For This Weekend’s RevPro Uprising 2024

December 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Michael Oku Luke Jacobs RevPro Uprising 2024 Image Credit: RevPro

RevPro has announced the commentary team for this weekend’s Uprising 2024 event. The UK promotion revealed that Dave Bradshaw and Gideon Grey will be calling Saturday’s show, which takes place in Bethnall Green, as you can see below.

The show will be headlined by a Undisputed British World Championship match between Luke Jacobs and Michael Oku.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RevPro, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading