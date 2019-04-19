Commissioner Says XFL Will Air Four Games A Week Between Broadcast Network and Cable

The commissioner of the XFL says that the company has plans to air four games a week for its first season. Oliver Luck told NBC Sports that the company has deals in place with “two very powerful media companies” which will lead to two games airing per on an over-the-air (broadcast) network and two on major cable channels.

The comments come after its competitor, the Alliance of American Football, filed for bankruptcy yesterday after only eight weeks of play. The AAF’s first game aired on CBS but it quickly moved to other networks including NFL Network, CBS Sports Network, TNT and BR Live.

Luck said that the XFL will not have the same issues of the AAF, “We believe we’re well on our way to a successful launch in February of 2020. We’ve got a great business plan.”