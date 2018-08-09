Competitor Reportedly Injured During Mae Young Classic (Spoiler)

– A competitor in the Mae Young Classic suffered an injury during night two of the tapings, according to a report. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Tegan Knox suffered a broken leg during a quarterfinal match against Rhea Riply. Knox suffered the injury when she did a dive to the outside and landed awkwardly. Doctors came out to look at the injury, but Knox insisted on continuing for a for minutes before she flashed the “X” sign and the match was called in favor of Ripley.

Triple H came out and announced the injury, saying that Knox was carried out not with a broken knee, but a broken heart. He promised it was only a bump in the road for Knox.

The full spoilers are here.