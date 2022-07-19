Competitors Advertised For WWE NXT #1 Contender Battle Royal During Raw

The next #1 contender for Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship will be determined on Tuesday’s NXT, and the list of competitors was shown on Raw. During Monday’s show, the following competitors were listed on a graphic for the 20 woman battle royale that will take place on Tuesday’s show:

* Yulisa Leon

* Sloane Jacobs

* Lash Legend

* Tatum Paxley

* Tiffany Stratton

* Elektra Lopez

* Arianna Grace

* Valentina Feroz

* Kiana James

* Sarray

* Wendy Choo

* Amari Miller

* Fallon Henley

* Indi Hartwell

* Cora Jade

* Alba Fyre

* Nikkita Lyons

* Katana Chance

* Kayden Carter

* Ivy Nile

Rose retained her Women’s Championship on last week’s show by defeating Roxanne Perez after Cora Jade turned on Perez. Perez is not named in the battle royal participants list, though Jade is.

NXT airs Tuesday night on USA Network.