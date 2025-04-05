Competitors Announced For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 32

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the competitors that will take part in this year’s Best of the Super Juniors 32 tournament. The tournament happens from May 10 to June 1. The names include:

A Block:

* El Desperado

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* YOH

* Master Wato

* KUSHIDA

* Kevin Knight

* Ninja Mack

* Kosei Fujita

* Robbie Eagles

* Hiromu Takahashi

B Block:

* BUSHI

* Francesco Akira

* Taiji Ishimori

* Clark Connors

* SHO

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Dragon Dia (Dragongate)

* MAO (DDT)

* Nick Wayne (AEW)

* Mystery Competitor (CMLL)