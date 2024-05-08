Competitors Revealed For NXT Women’s North American Championship Qualifiers

WWE has revealed the 12 women who will compete in qualifiers for the NXT Women’s North American Championship match at NXT Battleground. Tuesday’s episode of NXT saw an NXT Women’s Combine take place, with the two performers placing in qualifying matches for the six-way ladder match to determine the inaugural Women’s North American Champion at Battleground.

The talent earning spots in the qualifiers are:

* Sol Ruca

* Thea Hail

* Jaida Parker

* Brinley Reece

* Michin

* Fallon Henley

* Lash Legend

* Ivy Nile

* Izzi Dame

* Kelani Jordan

* Tatum Paxley

* Wren Sinclair

The first qualifying matches are set for next week as Sol Ruca takes on Izzi Dame and Ivy Nile battles Lash Legend