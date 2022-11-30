Competitors Revealed For Iron Survivor Matches At NXT Deadline

We have our competitors (most of them) for the Iron Survivor matches At NXT Deadline. On tonight’s NXT, Shawn Michaels selected four of the five competitors for both the men’s and women’s matches with help from Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and Molly Holly.

The competitors announced tonight are:

* Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, and Joe Gacy.

* Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, and Kiana James

The fifth competitors for each match will be determined by wild card matches on next week’s show.

NXT Deadline takes place on December 10th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.