Competitors Revealed For NXT Breakout Tournament

WWE revealed the competitors for the NXT Breakout Tournament on this week’s Great American Bash episode of the Tuesday night brand. On tonight’s show, it was announced that the following competitors are set for the tournament:

* Trey Baxter (aka Blake Christian)

* Carmelo Hayes (aka Christian Casanova)

* Andre Chase (aka Harlem Bravado)

* Josh Briggs

* Ikemen Jiro

* Joe Gacy

* Odyssey Jones (aka Omari Palmer)

* Duke Hudson (aka Brendan Vink)

Chase and Gacy qualified for the tournaments in matches on last week’s 205 Live. Briggs is a former EVOLVE Champion, while Jiro has been competing regularly on 205 Live. The tournament will kick off on next week’s episode of NXT with Hudson facing Jiro.