Competitors Set for 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match on WWE SmackDown

– WWE.com has confirmed the 12 competitors for the upcoming 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match on next week’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE SmackDown. The winner will receive a shot at the Intercontinental title held by Shinsuke Nakamura.

The 12 competitors will be Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto. Here’s the full announcement:

Enjoy the holiday season with a “12 Days of Christmas” 12-Man Gauntlet Match for an Intercontinental Title opportunity! What do you want for Christmas? How about an Intercontinental Title Match? Don’t miss when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel and Humberto compete in a “12 Days of Christmas” 12-Man Gauntlet Match. The winner will receive an Intercontinental Championship Match! Find out who will win the right to challenge Shinsuke Nakamura, next Friday at 8/7 on FOX on a Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown.