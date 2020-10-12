wrestling / News

Sixteen Competitors Set For Dual-Brand Women’s Battle Royal on Raw

October 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw

WWE has announced sixteen names that will compete in tonight’s dual-brand battle royal for a shot at Asuka’s title. WWE released a graphic which reveals that the following women will compete on Raw to become #1 contender to the Raw Women’s Title:

*Billie Kaye
*Natalya
*Lacey Evans
*Mandy Rose
*Dana Brooke
*Lana
*Nia Jaz
*Shayna Baszler
*Zelina Vega
*Tamina
*Rubby Riot
*Liv Morgan
*Alexa Bliss
*Bianca Belair
*Nikki Cross
*Peyton Royce

Raw takes place tonight from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network and, will conclude this year’s WWE Draft.

