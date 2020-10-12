Sixteen Competitors Set For Dual-Brand Women’s Battle Royal on Raw

WWE has announced sixteen names that will compete in tonight’s dual-brand battle royal for a shot at Asuka’s title. WWE released a graphic which reveals that the following women will compete on Raw to become #1 contender to the Raw Women’s Title:

*Billie Kaye

*Natalya

*Lacey Evans

*Mandy Rose

*Dana Brooke

*Lana

*Nia Jaz

*Shayna Baszler

*Zelina Vega

*Tamina

*Rubby Riot

*Liv Morgan

*Alexa Bliss

*Bianca Belair

*Nikki Cross

*Peyton Royce

Raw takes place tonight from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network and, will conclude this year’s WWE Draft.