wrestling / News
Sixteen Competitors Set For Dual-Brand Women’s Battle Royal on Raw
October 12, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced sixteen names that will compete in tonight’s dual-brand battle royal for a shot at Asuka’s title. WWE released a graphic which reveals that the following women will compete on Raw to become #1 contender to the Raw Women’s Title:
*Billie Kaye
*Natalya
*Lacey Evans
*Mandy Rose
*Dana Brooke
*Lana
*Nia Jaz
*Shayna Baszler
*Zelina Vega
*Tamina
*Rubby Riot
*Liv Morgan
*Alexa Bliss
*Bianca Belair
*Nikki Cross
*Peyton Royce
Raw takes place tonight from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network and, will conclude this year’s WWE Draft.
More Trending Stories
- Ethan Page and GCW Promoter Brett Lauderdale Reportedly Had ‘Heated’ Exchange At The Collective
- Bruce Prichard On WWE’s Decision To Do The Self-Destruction Of The Ultimate Warrior DVD, Whether He Regrets It
- Chris Jericho Recalls Decision To Leave WWE, How NJPW Reignited His Love Of Wrestling, Why He May Be Retired Without AEW
- Backstage Rumor on NXT Trainees Being Concerned Over ‘COVID Truthers’ on Roster, Afraid to Train at Renovated PC