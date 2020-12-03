wrestling / News

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match Competitors Set After Winter Is Coming Battle Royale (Video)

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF Win AEW Dynamite 10-2-19

We have our competitors for next week’s Dynamite Diamond Ring following the Winter Is Coming Battle Royale on this week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, MJR and Orange Cassidy were the final two competitors in tbe Battle Royale which means that they will face off on next week’s episode for MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring.

MJF won the ring in last year’s Battle Royale. You can see clips from the match below:

