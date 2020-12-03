wrestling / News
Dynamite Diamond Ring Match Competitors Set After Winter Is Coming Battle Royale (Video)
We have our competitors for next week’s Dynamite Diamond Ring following the Winter Is Coming Battle Royale on this week’s Dynamite. On tonight’s episode, MJR and Orange Cassidy were the final two competitors in tbe Battle Royale which means that they will face off on next week’s episode for MJF’s Dynamite Diamond Ring.
MJF won the ring in last year’s Battle Royale. You can see clips from the match below:
Thank you Dark Order for allowing us to get to see this @theAdamPage Buckshot Lariat #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Rn8iU9Hdq1
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020
Two big men, @ToBeMiro & @RealWardlow have met in the middle of the ring!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/23paX2k811
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 3, 2020
BIG 🍊👊 from @orangecassidy 😱 Is @The_MJF okay? #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/KM98ehAwsL
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 3, 2020
