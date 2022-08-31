Competitors Set For AEW All Out Casino Ladder Match

We now know the competitors in the Casino Ladder Match at this weekend’s AEW All Out. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Andrade el Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta, Rey Fenix, RUSH, Wheeler Yuta, and the “Joker” mystery competitor will be part of the ladder match at the PPV.

All Out takes place on Sunday and airs live on B/R Live, plus FITE TV and PPV.com for international viewers.