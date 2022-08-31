wrestling / News
Competitors Set For AEW All Out Casino Ladder Match
August 31, 2022 | Posted by
We now know the competitors in the Casino Ladder Match at this weekend’s AEW All Out. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Andrade el Idolo, Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta, Rey Fenix, RUSH, Wheeler Yuta, and the “Joker” mystery competitor will be part of the ladder match at the PPV.
All Out takes place on Sunday and airs live on B/R Live, plus FITE TV and PPV.com for international viewers.
This Sunday at ALL OUT,
the Casino Ladder Match winner will earn a future shot at the @AEW World Championship!
The field:@ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO#ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta@PENTAELZEROM@ReyFenixMx@rushtoroblanco@AndradeElIdolo@lucha_angel1 +
The Joker! pic.twitter.com/M9IBv44RxN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night
- Billy Gunn On Teaching AEW Talent Wrestling Psychology, His Frustration With Wrestlers Doing Too Many Moves
- Eric Bischoff On His Issue With AEW Storylines, Tony Khan Needing To Hire Someone Similar To Brian Gewirtz
- Latest on Velveteen Dream’s Recent Arrests, Possible Probation Violation