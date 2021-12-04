Complete AEW Dark Taping Results From Universal Studios (SPOILERS)

– Per F4WOnline.com, the full AEW Dark TV taping results are in from yesterday (Dec. 3) at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. AEW reportedly held a double session of Dark TV tapings. Here are the results:

Session 1

* Lee Moriarty beat Misterioso. Both of their entrances were later reshot. The wrestlers also played rock/paper/scissors, which Moriarty won.

* Brandi Rhodes beat Angelica Risk. As previously noted, this was Brandi’s first match since October 2020.

* Red Velvet beat Jordan Blu

* Lio Rush beat Rayo

* Emi Sakura (w/ Mei Suruga) beat Ryo Mizunami. After the match, Riho made the save for Mizunami after there was a two-on-one attack.

* Anthony Ogogo (w/ The Factory) beat Baron Black

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow beat Jay Marte and Richard King

* Fuego Del Sol beat Luke Sampson

* Team Taz (Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Dante Martin) (w/ Hook) beat The Bollywood Icon, Kekoa and JT Dunn. Post-Match: Team Taz and Tony Schiavone’s interview was interrupted by Lio Rush. Rush proclaimed that no member of Team Taz will win the Dynamite Diamond ring.

* Thunder Rosa defeated Sofia Castillo. Afterwards, Rosa had her interview with Schiavone interrupted by Mark Sterling. Sterling said that Jade Cargill wasn’t there because she’s doing “rich people things.” After the two went back and forth to built up the upcoming TNT title tournament match, Jade Cargill came out and assaulted Rosa, laying her out.

* John Silver beat Aaron Solo. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, Silver proclaimed that he would beat Bryan Danielson.

* Kiera Hogan beat Shalonce Royal

* Diamante beat Shawna Reed

* Nick Comoroto beat Dean Fleming

* Riho and Ryo Mizunami beat Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga

* Kris Statlander beat Marina Shafir

* Arjun Singh beat Tony Vincita

* Jade Cargill (w/ Mark Sterling) beat Valentina Rossi

* Angelico beat Invictus Khash

* Tay Conti (w/ -1 and Anna Jay) beat Heather Monroe

* Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/ Arn Anderson) beat Tony Donati and Faboo Andre. Post-Match: The Gunn Club interrupted the interview and challenged Anderson and Johnson.

* Chuck Taylor (w/ Wheeler Yuta) beat Ryan Nemeth (w/ Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon)

* Cody Rhodes reportedly made two appearances and told some dad jokes.

Session 2

* 2point0 and Daniel Garcia beat The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and Colt Cabana

* Julia Hart beat Xtina Kay. After the match, QT Marshall and The Factory asked Julia Hart to join The Factory. Varsity Blonds ran in and a fight broke out between the two groups.

* Shawn Spears beat Josh Woods (current ROH Pure Champion, who made his AEW debut)

* Nyla Rose beat Zeda Zhang

* Gunn Club (Austin and Colten) beat Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson (w/ Arn Anderson)

* Brandi Rhodes beat Robyn Renegade

* Eddie Kingston beat Colin Delaney

* Penelope Ford beat Willow Nightingale

* Jorah Johl beat Julius Coleman

* Isiah Kassidy beat Carlie Bravo

* Abadon beat Charlette Renegade

* Shawn Dean beat Lucas Chase. After the match, QT Marshall came back out and wanted to recruit Dean to The Factory. Shawn Deans turned him down.

* Bear Country beat Zack Clayton and Mike Orlando. After the match, Bear Country demanded more competition. The Acclaimed then challenged them for the next edition of AEW Dark.

* 10 (w/ -1) beat Leroy Patterson (w/ Howdy Price). This match was reportedly “absurd.” At one point, Patterson was in only his underwear, and Vance destroyed him. After the match, -1 stole Price’s cowboy hat and rode on him like a horse. Tony Khan then appeared on stage and rated the match five stars.

* Varsity Blonds beat QT Marshall and Nick Comoroto

* Matt Sydal beat Serpentico (w/ Luther)

* Red Velvet beat La Rosa Negra

* Anna Jay (w/ Tay Conti) beat Reka Tehaka

* The Blade (w/ The Bunny) beat Toa Liona

* Wardlow beat Casanova in a squash.

* Tony Nese beat Anthony Greene

* The Bunny (w/ The Blade) beat KiLynn King

* The Acclaimed beat Bear Country

* Skye Blue beat Ashley D’Amboise

* Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta beat Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* Joey Janela (w/ Kayla Rossi) beat Sonny Kiss in a no DQ match. The match saw Janela bet busted open and also perform a piledriver off the stage through a table.