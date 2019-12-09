wrestling / News
Complete Card Released For Both Nights Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14
NJPW has announced the cards for both nights of Wrestle Kingdom 14, which happens at the Tokyo Dome on January 4-5.
January 4th:
*IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi.
*Jay White vs Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Champion.
*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takhashi.
*Texas Death Match: IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley.
*IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Dave Finlay & Juice Robinson.
*Jushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask (with El Samurai) vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi (with Kuniaki Kobayashi)
*CHAOS: YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Bullet Club’s KENTA & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale.
*LIJ’s BUSHI & Shingo Takagi &EVIL & SANADA vs. Suzuki-Gun’s El Desperado & Taichi & Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Junior.
January 5th:
*IWGP Champion vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion – title vs. title.
*Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho.
*IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Roppongi 3K.
*Loser of Okada vs. Ibushi vs. Loser of White vs. Naito.
*NEVER Openweight Champion KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto.
*IWGP United States Champion vs. Juice Robinson.
*Revolution Pro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA.
*Jushin Liger’s retirement match: Jushin Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee (fka as Dragon Lee) and Hiromu Takahashi
