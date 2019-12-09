wrestling / News

Complete Card Released For Both Nights Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW has announced the cards for both nights of Wrestle Kingdom 14, which happens at the Tokyo Dome on January 4-5.

January 4th:

*IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi.

*Jay White vs Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Champion.

*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takhashi.

*Texas Death Match: IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley.

*IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Dave Finlay & Juice Robinson.

*Jushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask (with El Samurai) vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi (with Kuniaki Kobayashi)

*CHAOS: YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Bullet Club’s KENTA & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale.

*LIJ’s BUSHI & Shingo Takagi &EVIL & SANADA vs. Suzuki-Gun’s El Desperado & Taichi & Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Junior.

January 5th:

*IWGP Champion vs. IWGP Intercontinental Champion – title vs. title.

*Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho.

*IWGP Junior Tag Team Champions Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Roppongi 3K.

*Loser of Okada vs. Ibushi vs. Loser of White vs. Naito.

*NEVER Openweight Champion KENTA vs. Hirooki Goto.

*IWGP United States Champion vs. Juice Robinson.

*Revolution Pro British Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. SANADA.

*Jushin Liger’s retirement match: Jushin Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee (fka as Dragon Lee) and Hiromu Takahashi

