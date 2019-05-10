wrestling / News
Various News: Complete Content Listing For The Miz DVD Set, Arn Anderson Getting Starrcast Stage Show, Matt Hardy and the Usos Meet Jon Jones
– Wrestling DVD Network reports that the full match list has been revealed for WWE’s upcoming DVD for The Miz: A-List Superstar. It will be released on July 15 in the UK and July 23 in the US.
DISC 1
Reality Stars are the Scum of the Earth
DSW Heavyweight Championship Match: The Miz vs. Mike Knox
DSW • December 1, 2005
“They Absolutely Hated Me”
First Round Match in the OVW Championship Tournament: The Miz vs. Rene Dupree
OVW • February 18, 2006
The Ryan Seacrest of the WWE
The Miz & John Morrison vs. Rey Mysterio & Shawn Michaels
RAW • November 17, 2008
From the Dirt Sheet to Calling out John Cena
Money in the Bank Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Chris Jericho vs. Edge vs. Randy Orton vs. Mark Henry vs. John Morrison vs. Ted DiBiase Jr. vs. Evan Bourne
Money in the Bank • July 18, 2010
The Miz: A-List Mentor
United States Championship Match: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
Night of Champions • September 19, 2010
Mr. Money in the Bank
WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. The Miz
RAW • November 22, 2010
The Main Event of WrestleMania
WWE Championship Match: The Miz vs. John Cena
WrestleMania XXVII • April 3, 2011
Pee Wee Herman
Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Christian
RAW 1000 • July 23, 2012
The Origins of MizTV
Miz TV with Roman Reigns
SmackDown • August 15, 2014
DISC 2
Elevating the Intercontinental Championship
Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship: The Miz vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens
Extreme Rules • May 22, 2016
An Ohio Friendship
Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler
TLC • December 4, 2016
Total Bellas Bullsh!t
Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Roman Reigns
RAW • January 22, 2018
The Miz Makes a Surprise Appearance at the Manhattan Center
RAW • January 22, 2018
Mixed Match Challenge
Mixed Match Tournament Finals: The Miz & Asuka vs. Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair
Mixed Match Challenge • April 3, 2018
Character Layers
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
SummerSlam • August 18, 2018
Becoming a Father
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz & Shane McMahon vs. The Bar
Royal Rumble • January 27, 2019
The “Miz Entrance”
Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
WrestleMania 35 • April 7, 2019
The Future is Awesome
– Starrcast II has announced that Arn Anderson will have a stage show at the event.
#Starrcast presents – 'Arn'
For the first time in nearly twenty years, 'The Enforcer' Arn Anderson is free to tell his story, in his own words.
See this and 20+ other stage events via @FiteTV at https://t.co/tZJ5cb7ryi pic.twitter.com/KT83OZdvCP
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 9, 2019
– Matt Hardy and the Usos recently ran into Jon Jones at an Atlanta airport.
Heading to #WWEDublin from ATL with The Usos & ran into the man, @JonnyBones.. pic.twitter.com/5YHrOjGqfU
— Matt Hardy, REDEFINED (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 9, 2019
