Various News: Complete Content Listing For The Miz DVD Set, Arn Anderson Getting Starrcast Stage Show, Matt Hardy and the Usos Meet Jon Jones

– Wrestling DVD Network reports that the full match list has been revealed for WWE’s upcoming DVD for The Miz: A-List Superstar. It will be released on July 15 in the UK and July 23 in the US.

DISC 1

Reality Stars are the Scum of the Earth

DSW Heavyweight Championship Match: The Miz vs. Mike Knox

DSW • December 1, 2005

“They Absolutely Hated Me”

First Round Match in the OVW Championship Tournament: The Miz vs. Rene Dupree

OVW • February 18, 2006

The Ryan Seacrest of the WWE

The Miz & John Morrison vs. Rey Mysterio & Shawn Michaels

RAW • November 17, 2008

From the Dirt Sheet to Calling out John Cena

Money in the Bank Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Chris Jericho vs. Edge vs. Randy Orton vs. Mark Henry vs. John Morrison vs. Ted DiBiase Jr. vs. Evan Bourne

Money in the Bank • July 18, 2010

The Miz: A-List Mentor

United States Championship Match: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

Night of Champions • September 19, 2010

Mr. Money in the Bank

WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. The Miz

RAW • November 22, 2010

The Main Event of WrestleMania

WWE Championship Match: The Miz vs. John Cena

WrestleMania XXVII • April 3, 2011

Pee Wee Herman

Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Christian

RAW 1000 • July 23, 2012

The Origins of MizTV

Miz TV with Roman Reigns

SmackDown • August 15, 2014

DISC 2

Elevating the Intercontinental Championship

Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship: The Miz vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Extreme Rules • May 22, 2016

An Ohio Friendship

Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship: The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

TLC • December 4, 2016

Total Bellas Bullsh!t

Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz vs. Roman Reigns

RAW • January 22, 2018

The Miz Makes a Surprise Appearance at the Manhattan Center

RAW • January 22, 2018

Mixed Match Challenge

Mixed Match Tournament Finals: The Miz & Asuka vs. Bobby Roode & Charlotte Flair

Mixed Match Challenge • April 3, 2018

Character Layers

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

SummerSlam • August 18, 2018

Becoming a Father

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Miz & Shane McMahon vs. The Bar

Royal Rumble • January 27, 2019

The “Miz Entrance”

Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

WrestleMania 35 • April 7, 2019

The Future is Awesome

– Starrcast II has announced that Arn Anderson will have a stage show at the event.

#Starrcast presents – 'Arn' For the first time in nearly twenty years, 'The Enforcer' Arn Anderson is free to tell his story, in his own words. See this and 20+ other stage events via @FiteTV at https://t.co/tZJ5cb7ryi pic.twitter.com/KT83OZdvCP — #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 9, 2019

– Matt Hardy and the Usos recently ran into Jon Jones at an Atlanta airport.