Complete Details On Mid-South Wrestling Episodes Added To WWE Network

Several episodes of Mid-South Wrestling were added to the WWE Network today, going from May to December of 1985 for a total of 33 episodes.

Mid-South Wrestling 05/04/1985 [Duration: 00:42:05]

“Superstar” Bill Dundee & Terry Taylor battle The Dirty White Boys in tag team action. Jake “The Snake” Roberts goes head-to-head with Brad Armstrong in the semifinal round of the Mid-South TV Title Tournament. See footage of General Skandor Akbar’s heinous attack on “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan during Duggan’s match with Kamala.

Mid-South Wrestling 05/11/1985 [Duration: 00:41:57]

Ted DiBiase & “Dr. Death” Steve Williams defend the Mid-South Tag Team Titles against The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan gives an update on his health following General Skandor Akbar’s attack. Plus, The Fabulous Freebirds, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 05/18/1985 [Duration: 00:41:48]

Jake “The Snake” Roberts faces “The Snowman” in the finals of the Mid-South TV Title Tournament. Terry Taylor gives a special Figure-Four Leglock demonstration. Plus, Jim Ross interviews “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan from the burn institute on his progress following General Skandor Akbar’s attack.

Mid-South Wrestling 05/25/1985 [Duration: 00:41:53]

Jake “The Snake” Roberts & The Barbarian take on “Brickhouse” Brown & Brad Armstrong. Plus, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan returns to get payback on General Skandor Akbar, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair is in action and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 06/01/1985 [Duration: 00:42:05]

Terry Taylor defends the North American Championship against “The Nightmare.” Plus, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan confronts NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair, Kamala is in action and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 06/08/1985 [Duration: 00:42:06]

See Muhammad Ali get involved in Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ battle with Mid-South TV Champion “The Snowman” in the Superdome. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan continues his search for payback against General Skandor Akbar and Devastation, Inc. Plus, “Cowboy” Bill Watts, Kamala, Ted DiBiase and more are in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 06/15/1985 [Duration: 00:41:26]

Mid-South Tag Team Champions Ted DiBiase & “Dr. Death” Steve Williams clash with The Fantastics. North American Champion “The Champion” faces “Superstar” Bill Dundee. Plus, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Terry Taylor and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 06/22/1985 [Duration: 00:42:09]

General Skandor Akbar’s new protege “The Zambui Express” Kareem Muhammad is in action along with Mid-South TV Champion “The Snowman.” “Dirty” Dutch Mantell clashes with Brad Armstrong. Plus, Dick Murdoch, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 06/29/1985 [Duration: 00:42:07]

Ted DiBiase & “Dr. Death” Steve Williams put their Mid-South Tag Team Titles on the line against the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. “Dirty” Dutch Mantell challenges “The Snowman” for the Mid-South TV Championship. Plus, General Skandor Akbar’s team of Kamala & “The Zambui Express” Kareem Muhammad put their dominance on display.

Mid-South Wrestling 07/06/1985 [Duration: 00:40:45]

Terry Taylor and Ted DiBiase battle for the right to challenge “The Champion” for the North American Title. “The Snowman” puts the Mid-South TV Championship on the line against “Dirty” Dutch Mantell. Plus, The Fantastics, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Kamala and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 07/13/1985 [Duration: 00:41:56]

If “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan can overcome the massive “Zambui Express” Kareem Muhammad, he will face General Skandor Akbar in the ring. Terry Taylor challenges “Dirty” Dutch Mantell for the Mid-South TV Championship. Plus, “Brickhouse” Brown, Ted DiBiase and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 07/20/1985 [Duration: 00:41:42]

“Hacksaw” Butch Reed returns while top amateur wrestler Mike Graham makes his Mid-South Wrestling debut against Tommy Pritchard. Plus, Jim Ross interviews country music legend Jerry Reed, and North American Titleholder “The Champion” holds a press conference featuring Sir Oliver Humperdink and Eddie Gilbert.

Mid-South Wrestling 07/27/1985 [Duration: 00:41:38]

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan & “Cowboy” Bill Watts join forces to take on The Bounty Hunters. General Skandor Akbar continues to wreak havoc on Mid-South Wrestling as he interrupts Mike Graham’s clash with “Dirty” Dutch Mantell. Plus, “Hacksaw” Butch Reed battles Ted DiBiase in an impromptu showdown and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 08/03/1985 [Duration: 00:42:05]

“Dirty” Dutch Mantell tries to regain the Mid-South TV Championship against “Hacksaw” Butch Reed. “Cowboy” Bill Watts and “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan’s rivalry with General Skandor Akbar and Devastation Inc. heats up ahead of their showdown at the Superdome. Plus, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ted DiBiase and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 08/10/1985 [Duration: 00:41:50]

See highlights of “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan & “Cowboy” Bill Watts’ showdown with Devastation Inc. at the Superdome. North American Heavyweight Champion “The Nightmare” battles his former manager “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert. Plus, “Superstar” Bill Dundee, Humongous and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 08/17/1985 [Duration: 00:42:20]

General Skandor Akbar’s newest henchman El Corsario is in action. Plus, “The Nightmare” battles Al Perez, “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert takes on Brody Chase, Humongous clashes with Pat Rose and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 08/24/1985 [Duration: 00:41:26]

The Midnight Rider sends a message to Mid-South Wrestling. “Dirty” Dutch Mantell battles Tommy Rogers. Plus, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and The Barbarian, “Hacksaw” Butch Reed and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 08/31/1985 [Duration: 00:43:34]

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan battles One Man Gang in a Bounty Match. “Dr. Death” Steve Williams & Bob Sweetan defend the Tag Team Championship against Al Perez & Wendell Cooley. Plus, an appearance by Jake “The Snake” Roberts and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 09/07/1985 [Duration: 00:42:43]

Newly-crowned Mid-South Tag Team Champions Al Perez & Wendell Cooley defend against One Man Gang & Kareem Mohammed. Plus, Jake “The Snake” Roberts faces The Nightmare, Humongous competes in one-on-one action and much more.

Mid-South Wrestling 09/14/1985 [Duration: 00:41:11]

“Dirty” Dutch Mantell & Bill Dundee challenge Al Perez & Wendell Cooley for the Mid-South Tag Team Championship. Plus, The Fantastics, Humongous, an announcement about NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair, and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 09/21/1985 [Duration: 00:41:21]

“Dr. Death” Steve Williams takes on “Capt. Redneck” Dick Slater for the NWA North American Championship. Plus, “Hacksaw” Butch Reed, “Dirty” Dutch Mantell and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 09/28/1985 [Duration: 00:41:26]

Ted DiBiase returns and issues a challenge to NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair. Plus, Dick Slater, “Mad Dog” Buzz Sawyer, and many more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 10/05/1985 [Duration: 00:42:10]

Jake “The Snake” Roberts faces El Corsario. Ted DiBiase & “Dr. Death” Steve Williams take on Pat Rose & Tony Faulk. Plus, Dutch Mantell & Bill Dundee compete against The Fantastics, an appearance by Eddie Gilbert and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 10/12/1985 [Duration: 00:40:27]

Ted DiBiase takes on Nick Patrick. Plus, a special interview with NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Dick Slater, and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 10/19/1985 [Duration: 00:42:15]

“Hacksaw” Butch Reed defends the Mid-South Television Championship against El Corsario. Plus, “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert, Bobby Fulton, NWA North American Champion Dick Slater and more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 10/26/1985 [Duration: 00:42:20]

“Hacksaw” Butch Reed celebrates winning the NWA North American Championship. Jake “The Snake” Roberts takes on “Dirty” Dutch Mantell. Plus, The Bruise Brothers, Humongous, and many more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 11/02/1985 [Duration: 00:42:03]

A confrontation between Jim Duggan and Dick Slater explodes. Ted DiBiase & “Dr. Death” Steve Williams face Mid-South Tag Team Champions Al Perez & Wendell Cooley, “Hacksaw” Butch Reed faces “Dirty” Dutch Mantell and much more.

Mid-South Wrestling 11/09/1985 [Duration: 00:42:01]

The Bruise Brothers compete in tag team action. Plus, Eddie Gilbert & The Nightmare team up for the first time, Bill Watts interviews NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair and much more.

Mid-South Wrestling 11/16/1985 [Duration: 00:36:45]

Ric Flair defends the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Ted DiBiase. Plus, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan takes on El Corsario, The Bruise Brothers in action, Eddie Gilbert unveils a special portrait, and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 11/23/1985 [Duration: 00:36:58]

Ted DiBiase reacts to his World Heavyweight Championship Match from the previous week. Plus, “The Hacksaws” Jim Duggan & Butch Reed face “Dr. Death” Steve Williams & Rob Ricksteiner, Dick Slater & Buzz Sawyer take to the ring and more.

Mid-South Wrestling 11/30/1985 [Duration: 00:41:56]

Jake “The Snake” Roberts takes on Rob Ricksteiner. Eddie Gilbert & The Nightmare face Steve Doll & Brad “Ring-O.” Plus, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Dick Slater and many more in action.

Mid-South Wrestling 12/07/1985 [Duration: 00:42:56]

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair reacts to the disciplinary actions taken against him. Plus, “The Hacksaws” Jim Duggan & Butch Reed compete in tag team action, the Eddie Gilbert portrait is awarded and much more.

Mid-South Wrestling 12/14/1985 [Duration: 00:41:59]

The Mid-South Television Championship Tournament gets underway, featuring competitors such as Jake “The Snake” Roberts, “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert, Nick Patrick, and more.