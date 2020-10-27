Complete Field Set For Game Changer Wrestling’s Nick Gage Invitational Deathmatch Tournament

Game Changer Wrestling has announced the eighth and final entrant in its fifth annual Nick Gage Invitational Deathmatch Tournament on Nov. 7 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Alex Colon joins the tournament as the eighth entrant, where he’ll join Aero Boy, AJ Gray, Low Life Louie, Mance Warner, Lucky 13, MASADA, and Shane Mercer in the one-night tournament.

The event will stream live on FiteTV starting at 1 PM ET. Tickets for the fifth annual Nick Gage Invitational can purchased at Eventbrite.