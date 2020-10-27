wrestling / News
Complete Field Set For Game Changer Wrestling’s Nick Gage Invitational Deathmatch Tournament
Game Changer Wrestling has announced the eighth and final entrant in its fifth annual Nick Gage Invitational Deathmatch Tournament on Nov. 7 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Alex Colon joins the tournament as the eighth entrant, where he’ll join Aero Boy, AJ Gray, Low Life Louie, Mance Warner, Lucky 13, MASADA, and Shane Mercer in the one-night tournament.
The event will stream live on FiteTV starting at 1 PM ET. Tickets for the fifth annual Nick Gage Invitational can purchased at Eventbrite.
*NGI 5 UPDATE!*
Just Added
Entrant #8
ALEX COLON
1. AEROBOY
2. AJ GRAY
3. LOW LIFE LOUIE
4. MANCE
5. LUCKY 13
6. MASADA
7. MERCER
Get Tix:https://t.co/dau6d8kKF3
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!#NGI5
Sat 11/7 – 1PM
The Sandlot @ The Showboat
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UX2SBhly8R
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 27, 2020
