wrestling / News

Complete Lineup For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dark

June 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced that full lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Dark, which includes eleven matches total. The show includes:

* Lee Johnson vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)
* Brady Pierce & John Skyler vs. Dark Order
* Kenzie Page & Red Velvet vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
* Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. Griff Garrison
* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
* Robert Anthony vs. Scorpio Sky
* Skyler Moore vs. Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian)
* David Ali vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)
* Dani Jordyn vs. Big Swole
* Musa & Sean Dean vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* Capital Vices vs. Jurassic Express

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading