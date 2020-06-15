wrestling / News
Complete Lineup For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dark
All Elite Wrestling has announced that full lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Dark, which includes eleven matches total. The show includes:
* Lee Johnson vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)
* Brady Pierce & John Skyler vs. Dark Order
* Kenzie Page & Red Velvet vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes
* Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. Griff Garrison
* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon
* Robert Anthony vs. Scorpio Sky
* Skyler Moore vs. Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian)
* David Ali vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)
* Dani Jordyn vs. Big Swole
* Musa & Sean Dean vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss
* Capital Vices vs. Jurassic Express
Eleven stacked matches are ready for your viewing pleasure tomorrow night on #AEWDark!
Watch #AEWDark tomorrow night at 7e/6c on our Official YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/E7L2fGgYWs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 15, 2020
