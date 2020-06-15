Complete Lineup For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dark

All Elite Wrestling has announced that full lineup for tomorrow night’s AEW Dark, which includes eleven matches total. The show includes:

* Lee Johnson vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)

* Brady Pierce & John Skyler vs. Dark Order

* Kenzie Page & Red Velvet vs. Allie & Brandi Rhodes

* Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. Griff Garrison

* SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon

* Robert Anthony vs. Scorpio Sky

* Skyler Moore vs. Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian)

* David Ali vs. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts)

* Dani Jordyn vs. Big Swole

* Musa & Sean Dean vs. Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss

* Capital Vices vs. Jurassic Express