Complete Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

October 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced the complete lineup for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. The matches include:

* Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue
* 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Shane Stetson, Justin Corino, 1ManThrillRide
* Wardlow & Shawn Spears vs. Marko Stunt & Fuego del Sol
* Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs. Louis Bruno
* Abadon vs. Davienne
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Kodama & Obariyon
* Sonny Kiss vs. KM
* Kris Statlander vs. Becca
* The Acclaimed vs. Colin Delaney & Cheech
* FTR vs. Elijah Dean & Zach Nystrom

