wrestling / News
Complete Lineups For Today’s GCW The Collective Events
GCW will begin their series of shows for The Collective today, including the Acid Cup, Bloodsport 6 and more events. Here’s the complete lineup of Thursday shows, which stream on FITE:
Thursday 4/8 11 AM – Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation Tampa
*Nolan Edward vs. Daniel Garcia.
*Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie.
*Myron Reed vs. Dante Leon.
*Juicy Finau vs. 1 Called Manders.
*Jordan Oliver vs. Everett Connors.
*Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Rok-C.
*Tre Lamar vs. Atticus Cooper.
*YDNB vs. The Unguided.
*JJ Garrett vs. Marcus Matthers
*Gino Medina, Hijo De Canis Lupus, American Beetle and Ninja Mack also slated to appear.
Thursday 4/8 4 PM – Acid Cup 2021 Day One.
Round One of the Acid Cup Tournament:
*Jordan Oliver vs. Edith Surreal.
*Lee Moriarty vs. Treehouse Lee.
*Dragon Bane vs. KTB (Kyle the Beast.)
*Laredo Kid vs. Brayden Lee.
*AJ Gray vs. Nate Webb.
*Arez vs. Aramis.
*Tony Deppen vs. Cole Radrick.
*Ken Broadway vs. Calvin Tankman.
Thursday 4/8 8 PM – Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6.
*Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley.
*Lio Rush vs. Yoya.
*Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich.
*Alex Coughlin vs. Royce Isaacs.
*Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. KTB.
*Chris Dickinson vs. Shane Mercer.
*Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr.
*Matt Makowski vs. Heddi Karaoui.
*Bad Dude Tito vs. Savage Gentleman Victor Benjamin.
*Simon Grimm vs. Alexander James.
*KZT vs. Janai Kai.
*SHLAK vs. Superbeast.
Thursday 4/8 11:58 PM- GCW Presents For The Culture
*Rich Swann vs. 2 Cold Scorpio for the first time ever.
*Lio Rush vs. Lee Moriarty.
*Bryan Keith vs. Darius Lockhart.
*AJ Gray vs. JTG.
*TBA (replaying injured Faye Jackson) & Willow Nightingale vs. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champions Fire N’ Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz.)
*Myron Reed vs. Ken Broadway vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Andy Brown.
*Jon Davis vs. PB Smooth.
*Tre LaMar vs. Eli Knight.
*Mysterious Q vs. D-Rogue vs. Alpha Zo vs. Rob Martyr vs. Troy Hollywood vs. AC Mack.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Discuss Io Shirai’s Loss, WALTER’s Future & More in Post-Takeover Media Call
- Note On Audience Changes at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
- Ken Resnick & Bill Apter On Original Plans For Physical WWE Hall of Fame, Scott Hall Being Changed By WWE
- Tony Khan Explains Why He Allowed Chris Jericho to do the Broken Skull Sessions Interview