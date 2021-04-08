Complete Lineups For Today’s GCW The Collective Events

GCW will begin their series of shows for The Collective today, including the Acid Cup, Bloodsport 6 and more events. Here’s the complete lineup of Thursday shows, which stream on FITE:

Thursday 4/8 11 AM – Jimmy Lloyd’s D-Generation Tampa

*Nolan Edward vs. Daniel Garcia.

*Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie.

*Myron Reed vs. Dante Leon.

*Juicy Finau vs. 1 Called Manders.

*Jordan Oliver vs. Everett Connors.

*Skye Blue vs. Billie Starkz vs. Rok-C.

*Tre Lamar vs. Atticus Cooper.

*YDNB vs. The Unguided.

*JJ Garrett vs. Marcus Matthers

*Gino Medina, Hijo De Canis Lupus, American Beetle and Ninja Mack also slated to appear.

Thursday 4/8 4 PM – Acid Cup 2021 Day One.

Round One of the Acid Cup Tournament:

*Jordan Oliver vs. Edith Surreal.

*Lee Moriarty vs. Treehouse Lee.

*Dragon Bane vs. KTB (Kyle the Beast.)

*Laredo Kid vs. Brayden Lee.

*AJ Gray vs. Nate Webb.

*Arez vs. Aramis.

*Tony Deppen vs. Cole Radrick.

*Ken Broadway vs. Calvin Tankman.

Thursday 4/8 8 PM – Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6.

*Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley.

*Lio Rush vs. Yoya.

*Allysin Kay vs. Masha Slamovich.

*Alex Coughlin vs. Royce Isaacs.

*Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. KTB.

*Chris Dickinson vs. Shane Mercer.

*Rocky Romero vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr.

*Matt Makowski vs. Heddi Karaoui.

*Bad Dude Tito vs. Savage Gentleman Victor Benjamin.

*Simon Grimm vs. Alexander James.

*KZT vs. Janai Kai.

*SHLAK vs. Superbeast.

Thursday 4/8 11:58 PM- GCW Presents For The Culture

*Rich Swann vs. 2 Cold Scorpio for the first time ever.

*Lio Rush vs. Lee Moriarty.

*Bryan Keith vs. Darius Lockhart.

*AJ Gray vs. JTG.

*TBA (replaying injured Faye Jackson) & Willow Nightingale vs. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champions Fire N’ Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz.)

*Myron Reed vs. Ken Broadway vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Andy Brown.

*Jon Davis vs. PB Smooth.

*Tre LaMar vs. Eli Knight.

*Mysterious Q vs. D-Rogue vs. Alpha Zo vs. Rob Martyr vs. Troy Hollywood vs. AC Mack.