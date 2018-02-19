Complete Lineups For NJPW and ROH’s Honor Rising Events

Ring of Honor (ROH) and New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) will present their “Honor Rising” events this weekend at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Both events will stream life on NJPW World. Here are the cards:

Friday 2/23:

*Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi & Chase Owens vs. Marty Scurll & Cody Rhodes & Adam Page.

*NEVER Openweight champion Hirooki Goto vs. Beer City Bruiser.

*David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs.The Young Bucks.

*Hiromu Takahashi vs. KUSHIDA vs. Flip Gordon.

*Ryusuke Taguchi & Jay Lethal & ROH champion Dalton Castle vs. Best Friends & Jay White.

*Toa Henare & Katsuya Kitamura vs. Bad Luck Fale & Yujiro Takahashi.

*Cheeseburger & Delirious & Jushin Thunder Liger vs. HIKULEO & The Guerrilas of Destiny.

Saturday 2/24:

*ROH champion Dalton Castle vs. Trent Beretta.

*Kota Ibushi & Kenny Omega vs. Marty Scurll & Cody Rhodes.

*Cheeseburger & Delirious & Jushin Liger vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny & Bad Luck Fale for the Never Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championship.

*David Finlay & Juice Robinson & Jay Lethal vs. HIKULEO & Chase Owens & Yujiro Takahashi.

*Ryusuke Taguchi & Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi.

*Chuckie T, & YOSHI-HASHI & Jay White vs. The Young Bucks & Adam Page.

*Toa Henare vs. The Beer City Bruiser.