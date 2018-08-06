Complete List of Events During Summerslam Weekend in NYC

According to Pwinsider.com, here is the complete and updated schedule of wrestling events set for Summerslam week in New York City…

* Tuesday 8/14 – 7 PM – Screening of Roddy Piper’s They Live at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, NY.

* Friday 8/17 – 1 PM – AJ Styles meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Friday 8/17 – 1 PM – Daniel Bryan meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Friday 3:30 PM – Alexa Bliss meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Friday 8/17 3:30 PM – Samoa Joe meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Friday 8/17 at 7:30 PM – Triple H & Stephanie McMahon meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Friday 8/17 – 7 PM – Sheamus and Cesaro signing at Barnes & Noble (112 Eisenhower Parkway) in Livingston, NJ signing the “Making the Mania” book.

* Friday 8/17 – 7:30 PM – House of Glory Wrestling in Jamaica, Queens at Club Amazura featuring a No Ropes Match with HOG Champion The Amazing Red vs. Anthony Gangone, Low Ki vs. Sami Callihan, Violette & Shee vs. Sonya Strong & Jessicka Havok, Impact Wrestling Champion Austin Aries with an open challenge, The Real1 (fka Enzo Amore), Jessicka Havok, will also appear.

* Friday 8/17 – 8 PM – GCW presents Janela Lost in NY in Long Island City, Queens at the Melrose Ballroom with Joey Janela vs. Hakushi, Chris Dickinson vs. Teddy Hart, PCO vs. Matt Riddle and Nick Gage vs. Meng announced thus far.

* Friday 8/17 – Midnight – WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler will present a “DZ & FRIENDS” comedy show at Caroline’s Comedy Club, featuring Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze, Renee Young, Charly Caruso and more.

* Saturday 8/18 – 10 AM – Kurt Angle and Paige (together) meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Saturday 8/18 – 10 AM – Braun Strowman meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Saturday 8/18 – 11 AM – Sasha Banks signing at Crickett Wireless store in Brooklyn, NY. Exact store location to be announced.

* Saturday 8/18 – 12 PM – The Rocks Off Wrestling Boat, a three-hour cruise around New York City that will feature (once the boat sails into New Jersey waters) live wrestling action on the ship’s top deck in front of the Statue of Liberty with John Morrison, Joey Janela, Tommy Dreamer, Hurricane Helms, Teddy Hart, Taya, Nate “Spyder” Webb, Casanova Valentine and Matt Striker already announced.

* Saturday 8/18 – 12:30 PM– Finn Bálor meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Saturday 8/18 – 12:30 PM – Seth Rollins meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Saturday 8/18 – 3 PM – Roman Reigns meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Saturday 8/18 – 3 PM – The Miz & Maryse (together) meet and greet at the 40/40 Club inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Saturday 8/18 – 5 PM – Northeast Wrestling & Nueva Era Lucha Promotions ‘American Luchas 4’ at ELMCOR Center in Queens, NY. Announced as appearing are El Felino, Dragon Rojo, Blue Panther Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Kung Fu Jr., Tiger Casas and more.

* Saturday 8/18 – 6:15 PM – NXT Takeover: Brooklyn at Barclays Center.

* Sunday 8/19 – 6 PM – WWE Summerslam PPV at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

* Monday 8/20 – 7:15 PM – WWE Monday Night Raw and Main Event TV taping at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

* Tuesday 8/21 – 7:30 PM – WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live TV taping at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.