Complete List Of Events For This Weekend’s Wrestlecade: ECW Panel, Something To Wrestle Podcast, More

Wrestlecade 2018 is happening this weekend in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at the Benton Convention Center. You can see a full list of events below.

TONIGHT – Showcase of Champions at 7 PM – airing live on FITE.TV:

*Shane Strickland vs. Matt Cross.

*The Heat Seekers vs. Chase Owens & Jason Kincaid.

*Mik Drake vs. Mike Canden.

*Zane Riley vs. Victor Andrews vs. John Skyler.

*Caleb Konley vs. PJ Black.

*The Luchasaurus vs. Billy Brash.

*The Dawson Brothers vs. The Lynch Mob.

*Darius Carter vs. Azrieal.

*Lufisto vs. Harlow O’ Hara.

TONIGHT – 10:05 PM – Gary Michael Cappetta’s Bodyslams Live:

“Legendary professional wrestling ring announcer Gary Michael Cappetta brings his acclaimed LIVE show to WrestleCade Weekend for the first time on Friday, November 23rd, at 10:05pm immediately following our Showcase of Champions event. It is the most entertaining, the most unique, the most informative wrestling-related theatrical event EVER presented. It is an audience interactive, multi-media stage presentation based on Gary Michael Cappetta’s acclaimed autobiography, Bodyslams!, Memoirs of a Wrestling Pitchman. GMC offers a revealing account of his romp through wrestling bringing his lengthy announcing career to life alongside the most popular and most controversial personalities in the history of the game. Live from center stage, Gary Michael Cappetta takes his audience on a roller coaster ride of emotionally charged stories via the use of giant screen video footage and audio clips of current wrestling superstars as well as the many heralded legends that he has introduced and interviewed. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, The Undertaker, Vince McMahon, Shane McMahon, Andre The Giant, Hulk Hogan, Daniel Bryan, Mick Foley, Gorilla Monsoon and Bruno Sammartino are only some of the personalities that GMC will bring to life through his candid, in-your-face style of storytelling magic.”

Saturday 11/24 – 8 AM – Breakfast with Champions:

Abdullah The Butcher, “Fantastic” Bobby Fulton and Cowboy Bob Orton, Jr. take part in breakfast for an intimate group of fans.

Saturday 11/24 – 10 AM – Wrestlecade Fanfest:

150 stars appearing for photos, autographs and more.

Saturday 11/24 – Wrestlecade Supershow – 5 PM – airing live on FITE.TV

*NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs Jake (Jack Swagger) Hager.

*Johnny Impact & PJ Black vs. Ultimo Dragon & Juventud Guerrera with Sonny Onoo.

*Penelope Ford vs. Taya Valkyrie.

*Vampiro vs. Crazzy Steve – Casket Match.

*Eli Drake vs. Hurricane Helms.

*Moose & MVP vs. Carlito Colon & Eddie Edwards.

*CW Anderson vs. Kid Kash with Jerry Lynn as the special guest referee.

*The War Kings vs. The Boys.

*AML Champion Caleb Konley vs. Psicosis vs. Mil Muertes vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Marty the Moth vs. Luchasaurus – Ladder Match.

*VCW Champion Bradon Scott vs. Billy Gunn.

*Battle Royal and more.

Saturday 11/24 – Following Supershow:

Something To Wrestling with Live with Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson.

Sunday 11/25 – 10:15 AM – airing live on FITE.tv:

90 minute ECW retrospective panel with CW Anderson, New Jack, Francine, The Sandman, Roadkill, Jerry Lynn, Blue Meanie, Kid Kash, Pitbull Gary Wolf, Shane Douglas and more.

Sunday 11/25 – 1 PM – Queens of Combat:

*Queens of Combat Champion Su Yung vs. Angel Rose.

*Also appearing Penelope Ford, Kristen Statlander, Hyan Olvera, Madi Maxx, Samantha Heights, Brittany Blake, Faye Jackson, Willow Nightingale and more.

Sunday 11/25- 4 PM – AML The Day After – Live on FITE.tv:

*AML Champion Caleb Konley vs. Chase Owens.

*Chip Day vs. Billy Brash vs. Jason Kincaid for the Prestige Championship.

*Axton Ray vs. Yahya.

*CW Anderson vs. Bevin Driscoll.

*Scott Eiland Memorial Rumnble.

*Dawson Brothers vs. The Heatseekers.

*The Gymnasty Boys vs. The Boys.