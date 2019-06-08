wrestling / News
Complete List of WWE Super Showdown Battle Royal Participants, 51 Total
PWInsider has a complete list of everyone who competed in the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super Showdown yesterday, which was actually a 51-man battle royal. The list includes:
-The Miz
-United States Champion Samoa Joe
-Elias
-The Usos (Jimmy & Jey)
-Ricochet
-Cesaro
-Shinsuke Nakamura
-Rusev
-Robert Roode
-Ali
-Xavier Woods
-WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Rowan
-The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)
-Apollo Crews
-Matt Hardy
-WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
-The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik)
-Chad Gable
-The AOP (Akam & Rezar)
-Jinder Mahal
-Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)
-No Way Jose
-Mojo Rawley
-The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas)
-Titus O’Neil
-EC3
-Shelton Benjamin
-Luke Gallows
-Karl Anderson
-Heath Slater
-Sin Cara
-Eric Young
-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese
-Cedric Alexander
-Buddy Murphy
-The Singh Brothers (Sunil & Samir)
-Mike Kanellis
-Akira Tozawa
-Drew Gulak
-The Brian Kendrick
-Humberto Carrillo
-Oney Lorcan
-Mansoor
