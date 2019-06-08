Complete List of WWE Super Showdown Battle Royal Participants, 51 Total

PWInsider has a complete list of everyone who competed in the 50-man battle royal at WWE Super Showdown yesterday, which was actually a 51-man battle royal. The list includes:

-The Miz

-United States Champion Samoa Joe

-Elias

-The Usos (Jimmy & Jey)

-Ricochet

-Cesaro

-Shinsuke Nakamura

-Rusev

-Robert Roode

-Ali

-Xavier Woods

-WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion Rowan

-The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson)

-Apollo Crews

-Matt Hardy

-WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

-The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik)

-Chad Gable

-The AOP (Akam & Rezar)

-Jinder Mahal

-Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)

-No Way Jose

-Mojo Rawley

-The B-Team (Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas)

-Titus O’Neil

-EC3

-Shelton Benjamin

-Luke Gallows

-Karl Anderson

-Heath Slater

-Sin Cara

-Eric Young

-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese

-Cedric Alexander

-Buddy Murphy

-The Singh Brothers (Sunil & Samir)

-Mike Kanellis

-Akira Tozawa

-Drew Gulak

-The Brian Kendrick

-Humberto Carrillo

-Oney Lorcan

-Mansoor