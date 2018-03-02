Complete Listing For Becky Lynch’s WWE Network Collection

– Here is the listing for the “Becky Lynch: Straight Fire” WWE Network collection, which debuts on Monday…

Interview – Early NXT Days

Becky Lynch remembers the early days of her career in NXT and shares a unique perspective on her gradual transformation.

NXT 06/26/2014 – The Sky is the Limit

Becky Lynch embraces the spirit of her homeland when she makes her NXT debut against Summer Rae.

NXT TakeOver: Rival (02/11/2015) – An Extraordinary Group

Years before the Women’s Revolution, Becky Lynch battles Bayley, Charlotte, and Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Title.

NXT 04/22/2015 – Stealing Opportunity

A Triple Threat Match sees Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte battle each other for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable (05/20/2015) – An All-Star Performance

The incredible in-ring abilities of Becky Lynch shine when she challenges Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Title.

Interview – Main Roster Ready

Becky Lynch shares some rare insight into making the transition to the main roster and taking part in the Women’s Revolution.

SummerSlam 2015 – The Revolution Takes Over

The Women’s Revolution takes over when Team PCB battles Team Bella and Team B.A.D. in a Three-Team Elimination Match.

SmackDown 12/10/2015 – A Little Assist

Becky Lynch receives some friendly assistance during a one-on-one battle with her former ally, Paige.

RAW 01/04/2016 – The Spirit of Competition

Becky Lynch shows everyone her willingness to play dirty when she takes on her old friend, Charlotte.

RAW 01/18/2016 – Appealing to a Queen’s Nature

Becky Lynch uses a match against Tamina to prove she is worthy of a shot at Charlotte’s Divas Championship.

Royal Rumble 2016 – A Question of Royalty

Becky Lynch finally receives her golden opportunity when she challenges Charlotte for the Divas Championship.

Interview – Mania Memories

Becky Lynch addresses her personal triumph of competing for the WWE Women’s Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania 32 – More Than Divas

Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte shed their ‘divas’ image by battling for the reborn WWE Women’s Championship.

SmackDown 07/26/2016 – A New Era Begins

With the landscape of WWE altered by the WWE Draft, Becky Lynch kicks off a new era by going one-on-one with Natalya.

Backlash 2016 – First SmackDown Women’s Champion

Becky Lynch competes in a Six-Pack Challenge that will crown the first ever SmackDown Women’s Champion.

SmackDown 09/13/2016 – The Reign of Becky Balboa

Becky Lynch begins her reign as the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion by sending a message to the WWE Universe.

Interview – Top of the Mountain

Becky Lynch comments on her feelings about making history by becoming the inaugural SmackDown Women’s Champion.

TLC 2016 – The Tables are Turned

Becky Lynch puts her reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion on the line in a Tables Match against Alexa Bliss.

SmackDown 01/17/2017 – Nowhere to Run

Becky Lynch is faced with a new enemy when she challenges Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women’s Title in a Steel Cage Match.

Elimination Chamber 2017 – The Luck of the Irish

In singles competition, Becky Lynch looks to settle a score with the recently returned Mickie James.

SmackDown 02/21/2017 – All for the Taking

Becky Lynch tries to reclaim championship gold by battling Alexa Bliss for the vacated SmackDown Women’s Title.

SmackDown 02/28/2017 – Kicking Lass and Taking Names

The rivalry between Becky Lynch and Mickie James explodes in a memorable 2-Out-of-3 Falls Match.

Money in the Bank 2017 – The Revolution Breaks the Bank

Becky Lynch makes history once again by competing in the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Interview – Climbing the Ladder

Becky Lynch talks about reaching another milestone in her career by being part of the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

SmackDown 06/27/2017 – Recreating History

After a divisive first encounter, the SmackDown Women’s Division meet in another Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

SmackDown 07/18/2017 – All New Enemies

Following the WWE Superstar Shake-Up, Becky Lynch takes to the ring to face SmackDown’s newest acquisition, Charlotte Flair.

SmackDown 10/24/2017 – Oh Captain, My Captain!

Becky Lynch competes in a Fatal 5-Way Match to see who will lead the SmackDown Women’s Division into battle against RAW.

SmackDown 11/07/2017 – A Less Than Worthy Opponent

Becky Lynch looks to put James Ellsworth in his place when they face off against each other in singles competition.

Interview – Bright Future

With an already established legacy under her belt, Becky Lynch shares a vision and hope for her in-ring future.

