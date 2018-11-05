Quantcast

 

Complete Listing For Rey Mysterio’s WWE Network Collection

November 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
According to wwenetworknews.com, here is the listing for Rey Mysterio’ WWE Network Collection, which is available to watch today…

* Great American Bash 1996 – Legacies Collide: Two wrestling legacies collide when Rey Mysterio Jr. challenges Dean Malenko for the Cruiserweight Championship.

* Starrcade 1996 – A Thunderous : Rey Mysterio Jr. makes a name for himself by battling Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger in this exciting and action-packed contest.

* Spring Stampede 1997 – Kings and Dragons: In an epic battle between two legendary luchadores, Rey Mysterio Jr. and Ultimo Dragon meet head-to-head.

* Halloween Havoc 1997 – Title Vs Mask: With his sacred mask on the line, Rey Mysterio Jr. challenges Eddie Guerrero for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

* Starrcade 1998 – Selfless Competitor: Rey Mysterio Jr.’s issues with the LWO intensify after facing Juventud Guerrera and Kidman for the WCW Cruiserwieght Title.

* SummerSlam 2002 – A Ton of Dynamite: Rey Mysterio makes an epic WWE Pay-Per-View debut in this exciting match against Kurt Angle.

* SmackDown 06/05/2003 – Celebration Time in Anaheim: Rey Mysterio looks for his taste of gold in WWE by challenging Matt Hardy for the Cruiserweight Championship.

* Vengeance 2003 – Illegal Tactics: Rey Mysterio and Kidman challenge The World’s Greatest Tag Team for the WWE Tag Team Championships.

* No Way Out 2005 – Old Friends, New Champions: Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio unite to battle The Basham Brothers for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

* WrestleMania 21 – Kicking off WrestleMania: The friendship between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero is strained when both men battle each other in this bout.

* Great American Bash 2005 – Secrets and Lies: Secrets and lies run rampant during this personal confrontation between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

* SmackDown 08/11/2005 – Domestic Issues: The intense and personal rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero escalates over Mysterio’s son, Dominick.

* SummerSlam 2005 – For Dominick: With custody of his son on the line, Rey Mysterio takes to the ring battle Eddie Guerrero in a Ladder Match.

* Royal Rumble 2006 – Enduring and Overcoming: Rey Mysterio looks to endure and overcome an onslaught of Superstars in this record-breaking Royal Rumble Match.

* SummerSlam 2007 – Returning in Grand Fashion: After being out of action for nearly a year due to injury, Rey Mysterio returns to settle a score with Chavo Guerrero.

* SmackDown 06/27/2008 – One Journey Ends, Another Begins: With a RAW future ahead of him, Rey Mysterio takes to the ring to bid farewell to the SmackDown audience.

* SummerSlam 2009 – Continuing to Shine: Rey Mysterio defends the coveted Intercontinental Championship against Dolph Ziggler in this exciting contest.

* SmackDown 01/15/2010 – Against All Odds: Rey Mysterio finds himself locked in a steel cage with an animal when he battles Batista for a World Heavyweight Title shot.

* Over the Limit 2010 – Societal Differences: Rey Mysterio’s problems with The Straight Edge Society get hairy in this classic battle against CM Punk.

* SmackDown 10/08/2010 – Personal Redemption: Tensions between Rey Mysterio and the aristocratic Alberto Del Rio explode in this confrontation.

* Survivor Series 2010 – Team Rey Vs Team Alberto: Rey Mysterio and Alberto Del Rio face off with their respective teams in a Survivor Series Elimination Match.

* SmackDown 04/22/2011 – At the Cross Rhodes: Rey Mysterio finds himself facing another masked opponent in the form of ‘Dashing’ Cody Rhodes.

* RAW 07/25/2011 – A Short Reign: Less than two hours after capturing the WWE Championship, Rey Mysterio puts his newly won title on the line against John Cena.

* RAW 04/07/2014 – Some Bad News: In what would be his last match in WWE for several years, Rey Mysterio goes one-on-one with Bad News Barrett.

* Countdown: Awesome Entrances – Who’s That Jumping Out the Sky?: Rey Mysterio’s breathtaking entrance is examined by WWE Superstars and Legends.

* Countdown: Greatest High Flyers – Real High Flyer: WWE Superstars and Legends discuss the incredible in-ring abilities of Rey Mysterio.

* Royal Rumble 2018 – A Surprising Return: After years of absence, Rey Mysterio makes a surprising return in the 2018 Royal Rumble Match.

