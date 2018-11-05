Complete Listing For Sasha Banks’ WWE Network Collection

According to wwenetworknews.com, here is the listing for Sasha Banks’ WWE Network Collection, which is available to watch today…

* I Was Missing Something (Interview): Sasha Banks reflects on the early days of her career prior to developing an effective in-ring persona.

* NXT 12/12/2012 – An Impressive Showing: Sasha Banks unveils her skills to the WWE Universe in her TV debut against Paige.

* NXT 07/31/2013 – The First Encounter: The seeds of the storied rivalry between Sasha Banks and Charlotte are planted in this memorable first encounter.

* NXT 09/11/2013 – Turning Another Paige: Sasha Banks’ frustrations following a match against Paige leads her to embrace another side of herself.

* NXT 09/25/2013 – A Fierce Competitor: Sasha Banks’ newly adopted attitude makes her a fierce competitor in this one-on-one bout against the innocent Bayley.

* NXT TakeOver R-Evolution 12/11/2014 – The Nature Girl’s Title: Sasha Banks looks to end Charlotte’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion by challenging her for the gold.

* NXT TakeOver Rival 02/11/2015 – Four for the Gold: The Four Horsewomen of NXT battle each other in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

* NXT 03/18/2015 – Don’t Count on It: Sasha Banks finds herself falling victim to the underhanded tactics of Alexa Bliss during this controversial bout.

* NXT 03/25/2015 – A Little Payback: Sasha Banks takes to the ring looking for a measure of retribution against the sly and crafty Alexa Bliss.

* NXT 05/06/2015 – Pen to Paper: Things take a violent turn when Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks meet to sign the contract for their NXT Women’s Championship match.

* NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable 05/20/2015 – The Unstoppable Champion: Sasha Banks puts the NXT Women’s Championship on the line against Becky Lynch in this unforgettable match.

* I Belong Here (Interview): After recalling her epic battle with Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks comments on what led to her arrival on WWE’s main roster.

* Main Event 12/30/2014 – Future Mainstays: In her main roster debut, Sasha Banks shows the WWE Universe her incredible in-ring skills by battling Charlotte.

* RAW 07/13/2015 – Making a RAW Statement: The Women’s Revolution is ignited when Sasha Banks and her NXT comrades arrive on the main roster to shake things up.

* NXT 07/15/2015 – A Battle of Wills: With the NXT Women’s Championship on the line, Sasha Banks and Charlotte meet in their last match together in NXT.

* NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 08/22/2015 – Silencing the Critics: Bayley looks to silence her critics by challenging Sasha Banks for the NXT Women’s Championship in this classic.

* NXT TakeOver: Respect 10/07/2015 – Earning the Respect of All: Sasha Banks and Bayley prove they can go the distance in this historic Iron Woman Match for NXT Women’s Title.

* I Still Have Goosebumps (Interview): Sasha Banks recounts her matches with Bayley, and how the road she followed brought a Legit Boss to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

* WrestleMania 32 – The Revolution Steals the Show: Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte shed their ‘divas’ image by battling for the reborn WWE Women’s Championship.

* Battleground 2016 – Friendship Triumphs: Sasha Banks partners with Bayley to take on the duo of Charlotte Flair and Dana Brooke in a Tag Team Match.

* RAW 07/25/2016 – A Legit Champion: Sasha Banks shows everyone why she is a Legit Boss by challenging Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship.

* SummerSlam 2016 – The Price of Defeat: Sasha Banks is faced with a pricey situation when she defends the WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

* RAW 10/03/2016 – The Boss Goes for Gold: Sasha Banks tries to put the RAW Women’s Title around her waist by challenging Charlotte Flair for the gold in the main event.

* Hell in a Cell 2016 – Hell Hath No Fury: For the first time, two women meet in the cell when Charlotte Flair challenges Sasha Banks for the RAW Women’s Title.

* RAW 11/28/2016 – Doing the Impossible: When Sasha Banks’s rivalry with Charlotte Flair proves to be too intense, they battle for gold in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

* Roadblock: End of the Line – Iron Women: Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair’s rivalry reaches a new level in an Iron Woman Match for the RAW Women’s Title.

* I Had to Change My Strategies (Interview): Sasha Banks shares her thoughts on how she adapted to different opponents in effort to contend with the likes of Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss.

* Fastlane 2017 – Stealing Victory: Sasha Banks manages to use her legit skills to get the better of Nia Jax in this one-sided battle.

* WrestleMania 33 – Fatal 4-Way on a Grand Stage: Sasha Banks battles Bayley, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the coveted RAW Women’s Championship.

* RAW 06/26/2017 – Running Down the Gauntlet: Sasha Banks is faced with an enormous challenge when she competes a Gauntlet Match for a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship.

* Great Balls of Fire 2017 – Less Than Blissful: Alexa Bliss looks to get the better of Sasha Banks once again in this bout for the RAW Women’s Championship.

* SummerSlam 2017 – Collecting a Debt: In another chance to regain the RAW Women’s Championship, Sasha Banks pushes Alexa Bliss to the limit.

* No Mercy 2017 – A Math Problem: Sasha Banks finds herself with the odds against her in a Fatal 5-Way Match for the RAW Women’s Championship.

* I Knew It Was Special (Interview): Sasha Banks speaks on competing in the first Women’s Match to take place in Abu Dhabi, sharing her memories of this historic milestone.

* WWE Live 12/07/2017 – A First for Everything: Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss make history by meeting each other in the first ever Women’s Match to take place in Abu Dhabi.

* Royal Rumble 2018 – Rumble for All: Sasha Banks looks to make history once again when the women of WWE compete in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

* RAW 01/29/2018 – The Boss and The Empress: Sasha Banks tries to end the storied undefeated streak of Asuka in this incredible bout against The Empress.

* Elimination Chamber 2018 – Eliminating Barriers: Sasha Banks continues to cement her place in history by competing the first Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

* Money in the Bank 2018 – Banking on Greatness: Sasha Banks looks to climb the ladder of success by competing in her first Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

* RAW 07/30/2018 – The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection: The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection of Bayley and Sasha Banks takes to the ring to battle The Riott Squad in a Tag Team Match.

* Evolution 2018 – Controlling a Riott: Sasha Banks partners with Natalya and Bayley to take on Ruby Riott and her Riott Squad in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

* I Was Born to Do This (Interview): With a constant desire to pave the way for future female Superstars, Sasha Banks looks beyond to see what’s next for WWE’s Legit Boss!