Complete NJPW WrestleKingdom 12 Card – Join 411 For Live Coverage on January 4th
– Here is the card for the January 4th, 2018 WrestleKingdom 12 event. 411 will have a preview up on January 3rd and will have live coverage of the show on January 4th…
* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito
* No DQ/No Countout IWGP US Title Match: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
* IWGP IC Title Match: IWGP IC Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay “Switchblade” White
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi
* Hair Vs. Hair NEVER Openweight Title Match NEVER Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Hirooki Goto
* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Killer Elite Squad vs. EVIL & SANADA
* Cody vs. Kota Ibushi
* Never Openweight Six-Man Title Gauntlet Match: Champions Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga vs. Taguchi, Juice, and Makabe vs. Trent, Yano, and Ishii vs. Hanson, Rowe, and Elgin vs. Taichi, Iizuka, and Sabre
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K vs. The Young Bucks
* The New Japan Rumble (Pre-Show Match with all of the other names not on the card and possibly some surprises)