Complete NJPW WrestleKingdom 12 Card – Join 411 For Live Coverage on January 4th

January 4th, 2018 WrestleKingdom 12

* IWGP Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito

* No DQ/No Countout IWGP US Title Match: IWGP US Champion Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

* IWGP IC Title Match: IWGP IC Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay “Switchblade” White

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Marty Scurll vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* Hair Vs. Hair NEVER Openweight Title Match NEVER Openweight Champion Minoru Suzuki vs. Hirooki Goto

* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Tag Team Champions The Killer Elite Squad vs. EVIL & SANADA

* Cody vs. Kota Ibushi

* Never Openweight Six-Man Title Gauntlet Match: Champions Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga vs. Taguchi, Juice, and Makabe vs. Trent, Yano, and Ishii vs. Hanson, Rowe, and Elgin vs. Taichi, Iizuka, and Sabre

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Roppongi 3K vs. The Young Bucks

* The New Japan Rumble (Pre-Show Match with all of the other names not on the card and possibly some surprises)