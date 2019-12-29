wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 Previews & A Farewell to Liger

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Wrestle Kingdom 14 NJPW - IWGP Title Matches

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 78. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down and preview the huge two-day NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 spectacular, share our love of Jushin Liger, and book the Double Gold Dash. The show is approximately 98-minutes long.

* Intro
* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (January 4th) Preview: 3:55
* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (January 5th) Preview: 46:45

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW WrestleKingdom 14, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading