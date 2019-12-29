The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 Previews & A Farewell to Liger

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 78. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down and preview the huge two-day NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 spectacular, share our love of Jushin Liger, and book the Double Gold Dash. The show is approximately 98-minutes long.

* Intro

* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (January 4th) Preview: 3:55

* NJPW WrestleKingdom 14 (January 5th) Preview: 46:45

