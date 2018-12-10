wrestling / News
Complete NJPW WrestleKingdom 13 Card Announced
NJPW officially announced the complete card for the January 4th NJPW WrestleKingdom 13 event. The traditional pre-show rumble is off the show, replaced by a gauntlet match to determine #1 contenders for NEVER six man titles…
* IWGP Title Match: Champion Kenny Omega vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* IC IWGP Title Match: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title Match: Champion KUSHIDA vs. Taiji Ishimori
* IWGP US Title Match: Champion Cody vs. Juice Robinson
* IWGP Tag Team Title Match: Champions Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Young Bucks vs. EVIL and SANADA
* RevPro British Heavyweight Title Match: Champion Tomohiro Ishii vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Title Match: Champions Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi
* IWGP NEVER Openweight Title Match: Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Will
* Pre-Show gauntlet match to determine #1 contenders for NEVER six man titles