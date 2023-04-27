Complete ROH TV Spoilers From Last Night

Ring of Honor taped matches for their next episode of TV before and after last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Sunrise, FL. Here are the complete results, via F4WOnline:

* Pure Rules: Rocky Romero def. Lee Moriarty

* Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Angelica Risk

* ROH TV Championship: Samoa Joe (c) def. Christopher Daniels

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Robbie Eagles

* Best Friends, Action Andretti, Darius Martin & Stu Grayson def. The Kingdom, Josh Woods, Ari Daivari & Tony Nese. The Righteous came out during the match.

* Preston Vance def. Rich Adonis

* Skye Blue def. Robyn Renegade

* Brian Cage def. Brock Anderson

* Willow Nightingale def. Steph de Lander

* Komander def. Angelico