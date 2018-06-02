Complete ROH TV Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Credit Billy Krotchsen and Pwinsider.com:

*ROH Champion Dalton Castle cut a promo. He was walking like he was still hurting.

*Kenny King pinned Jonathan Gresham. Good opener. First time seeing Gresham live and he’s so smooth.

*Josh Woods pinned Facade, making his return to the Hammerstein for the first time since the Urban Wrestling Federation taped here.

*Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai and Stella Grey defeated Gabby Ortiz and Riley Shepard. OK.

*Kelly Klein pinned Jenny Rose.

* Kenny King & Chuckie T & Eli Isom won a Gauntlet match to become the number one contenders to the Kingdom’s ROH Six Man Tag Team title.

*In a No DQ match, Bully Ray pinned Cheeseburger. Ray missed a splash off the ropes through a table. Colt Cabana tried to help Burger. Ray got a grater to the groin. Ray scored the pin with a Bubba-bomb.

* Look who popped up – Manu!

*Matt Taven pinned Ultimo Guerrero.

*Cody pinned Titan. He cut a promo trolling the fans claiming All In 2 would be at the Hammerstein for heat.

*Jay Lethal pinned Chuck Taylor. Really entertaining.

*The Young Bucks and Hangman Page defeated ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez.