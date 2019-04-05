wrestling / News
Complete Schedule For ROH G1 Supercard Festival of Honor
Ring of Honor will hold their G1 Supercard Festival of Honor today at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. You can find the complete schedule below:
Admission for the G1 Supercard Festival of Honor is just $39 when you purchase in advance. It includes access to all festival entertainment, the official G1 Supercard Press Conference, and a special gift bag with a FREE G1 Supercard hat and lanyard ($30 value). Tickets purchased day of will cost $49.
Doors open at 10:00 am | Meet and Greets begin at 10:00 am | Stage Activities begin at 11:00 am
Re-entry WILL be allowed.
G1 Supercard Festival of Honor Schedule:
10:00am: Doors officially open to all fans.
Free G1 Supercard Hats and Lanyards will be distributed as fans enter the Hulu Theater.
Hulu Theater – Lobby
10:00am-12:00pm: The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, Vinny Marseglia)
1:00pm-2:15pm: Bully Ray
2:30pm-4:00pm: ROH World Champion Jay Lethal
Also, in the lobby for the duration of the event you can find the official Merchandise stand for ROH/NJPW as well as an Information booth, Meet & Greet ticket sales, event sponsors, and pop up appearances for photo ops.
Hulu Theater – Floor
10:00am-12:00pm:
• NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay
• Zack Sabre Jr.
• Flip Gordon
• ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb
• RUSH
• Los Ingobernables de Japon (IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, SANADA, BUSHI, Shingo Takagi)
• Women of Honor World Champion Mayu Iwatani
• Dragon Lee
12:30pm-1:30pm:
• The Briscoes
• Kelly Klein
• Jenny Rose
• “The Villain” Marty Scurll
• ROH World Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King)
1:00pm-2:00pm:
• Sumie Sakai
• Mandy Leon
1:30pm-2:30pm:
• “The Villain” Marty Scurll (continued)
2:00pm-4:00pm:
• LifeBlood (Juice Robinson, Mark Haskins, Bandido, “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams)
• Kazuchika Okada
• Kota Ibushi
2:45pm-4:30pm:
• Hirooki Goto
• Dalton Castle
• Jushin “Thunder” Liger
Hulu Theater – On Stage Entertainment (Included for all festival attendees!)
11:00am: Villain Enterprises Q&A
12:00pm: LifeBlood Q&A
1:00pm: “An Afternoon with Dalton Castle” including special guests, The Bouncers.
2:00pm: Come see Mega Ran’s Live Performance including his songs, “Going to the Garden” and “Heel Turn”.
2:45pm: Come see the Arm Wrestle Kingdom hosted by Matt Taven! Presented by the World Armwrestling League and featuring the stars of ROH.
4:00pm: Watch the pre-G1SC LIVE Coleman’s Pulpit with special guests PCO and Destro. This is not for the faint of heart.
5:00pm: Conclude the day’s events with the Official G1 Supercard Press Conference.
