Complete Spoilers From Last Night’s ROH TV Taping

Ring of Honor taped several matches last night for ROH TV before and after that night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Leyla Hirsch def. Heather Reckless

* The Infantry def. The Boys

* Emi Sakura def. Trish Adora

* Pure Rules: Wheeler Yuta def. Lee Moriarty

* ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston def. Lee Johnson

* Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter via stoppage. As noted, the match was stopped due to an apparent injury to Carter when the back of his head hit the mat.

* Willie Mack def. Robert Anthony

* Billie Starkz def. Marina Shafir

* Komander def. Gringo Loco

* Colt Cabana & Brandon Cutler def. Trevor Outlaw & GPA

* Dalton Castle def. Evil Uno

* Brian Cage def. Action Andretti