Complete Starrcast III on FITE Programming Lineup: Jon Moxley Interview, CM Punk Live On Stage, More
The full lineup of Starrcast III on FITE programming has been revealed, which includes CM Punk live on stage and a Jon Moxley interview with Jim Ross. The event happens during Labor Day weekend on August 29 – September 1. It will be available for streaming on FITE for $39.99.
Thursday 8/29 –
7 PM – All Out press conference and weigh-ins.
8:30 PM – Cody discussion and Q&A hosted by Tony Schiavone.
Friday 8/30
10 AM – Dean Malenko discussion live on stage
12 PM – The Women of AEW live on stage.
2 PM – The Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana Live.
4 PM – Lifestyles of The Rich & Famous with MJF
8 PM – Jon Moxley live on stage.
10 PM – Cock Of The Talk with Joey Ryan
Saturday 8/31:
10 AM – Tales of a Hardcore Legend with Mick Foley
12:00 PM – CM Punk live on stage.
