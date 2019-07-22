Complete Starrcast III on FITE Programming Lineup: Jon Moxley Interview, CM Punk Live On Stage, More

The full lineup of Starrcast III on FITE programming has been revealed, which includes CM Punk live on stage and a Jon Moxley interview with Jim Ross. The event happens during Labor Day weekend on August 29 – September 1. It will be available for streaming on FITE for $39.99.

Thursday 8/29 –

7 PM – All Out press conference and weigh-ins.

8:30 PM – Cody discussion and Q&A hosted by Tony Schiavone.

Friday 8/30

10 AM – Dean Malenko discussion live on stage

12 PM – The Women of AEW live on stage.

2 PM – The Art of Wrestling with Colt Cabana Live.

4 PM – Lifestyles of The Rich & Famous with MJF

8 PM – Jon Moxley live on stage.

10 PM – Cock Of The Talk with Joey Ryan

Saturday 8/31:

10 AM – Tales of a Hardcore Legend with Mick Foley

12:00 PM – CM Punk live on stage.