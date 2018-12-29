Complete Taping Results For New Year’s Day Episode of Smackdown Live (SPOILERS)

WWE is currently taping the New Year’s Day episode of Smackdown Live in at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. You can find the results below, via Pwinsider.com:

* The New Day kick off the show with their New Year’s Celebration. Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston all cut promos and announce their spots in the Royal Rumble match.

* Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy by submission. Joe won with the Coquina Clutch. Joe earned a spot in the Fatal 5 Way main event with AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton and Mustafa Ali

* Backstage segment with AJ Styles, Vince McMahon and Shane McMahon. AJ tells Vince he will see the real AJ Styles tonight. AJ then threatens Vince, causing an intense stand-off between Shane and AJ. Shane asks Vince if he really wants to see the real AJ Styles, and Vince laughs, then replies that he does

* WWE United States Champion Rusev and Lana are out for his championship celebration. Shinsuke Nakamura attacks from behind and Lana jumps on his back. Nakamura superkicks Rusev and injures Lana in the process. Nakamura then hits Rusev with a Kinshasa. Nakamura leaves while Rusev and Lana are laid out in the ring.

* Sonya Deville defeated Naomi. It was really confusing how they did this. They came out to Rose’s music and it looked like she was wrestling Naomi but she backed out. The match started when Rose distracted Naomi and Deville hit her from behind. Deville later won with a Spinebuster.

* Backstage segments with Randy Orton and Mustafa Ali are shown, with them talking about tonight’s main event

* John Cena comes to the ring for a promo. Cena issues an open challenge but Becky Lynch interrupts and tells him that she’s the new man around WWE, and she’s taking his place. Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega interrupt. Vega talks trash to Becky and Cena. Cena challenges Vega and Almas to a tag team match, and they accept.

* Becky Lynch and John Cena defeated Zelina Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas. Cena hit his signature moves on Almas but Becky tossed Cena out of the ring and made Vega submit to the Dis-Arm-Her for the win

* Backstage segment with Shane McMahon and The Miz talking about how they dress for their new tag team

* The Fatal 5 Way main event is next

* Backstage, Carmella, Becky and Charlotte make their case for a title shot. Triple H will make a decision as to who will challenge Asuka for the Smackdown Women’s title “later on.”

* AJ Styles defeated Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Mustafa Ali, Samoa Joe to earn a title shot at the Rumble.