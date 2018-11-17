Complete Taping Results For Next Week’s NXT (SPOILERS)

WWE held NXT TV tapings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles shortly before tonight’s NXT Takeover: War Games II. You can see the results below, via PWInsider:

Matt Riddle joined the pre-show panel.

Keith Lee vs. Fidel Bravo – This was a squash. Keith is over. The have a star in him if they want.

Lars Sullivan in a squash against an unknown opponent. He didn’t even get an announcement. Lars took the mic and complained about not getting a championship match. Keith Lee returns to stop the violence….I guess we have a new feud.

In a good match, Nikki Cross vs. Candice LaRae. Lots of storyline stuff here as Candice had the match won but went to inflict more damage kind of like someone else we know. Nikki got the win.