The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete WWE Worlds Collide & WWE Royal Rumble Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 85. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja breakdown and review WWE World’s Collide, & The WWE Royal Rumble. Plus Larry shares his thoughts on NWA Hard Times. The show is approximately 130–minutes long.
* Intro
* WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Review: 6:35
* WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Review: 45:10
* Larry’s NWA Hard Times PPV Review: 1:45:12
