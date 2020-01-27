wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Complete WWE Worlds Collide & WWE Royal Rumble Reviews

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Drew McIntyre Royal Rumble

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 85. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja breakdown and review WWE World’s Collide, & The WWE Royal Rumble. Plus Larry shares his thoughts on NWA Hard Times. The show is approximately 130–minutes long.

* Intro
* WWE Worlds Collide 2020 Review: 6:35
* WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Review: 45:10
* Larry’s NWA Hard Times PPV Review: 1:45:12

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

Buy me a coffeeBuy me a coffee

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, NXT UK, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, WWE Royal Rumble 2020, WWE World’ Collide 2020, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading