Concession Stand Brawl and More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Several matches were announced for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, including a concession stand brawl between Jeff Jarrett and Mark Briscoe. Meanwhile, Minoru Suzuki will return to AEW as he teams with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a six-man tag. There will also be a ‘blind’ tournament for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles, currently held by FTR. No participants were named. Finally, Kris Statlander defends the TBS championship against Taya Valkyrie. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Concession Stand Brawl: Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe

* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki vs. Action Andretti, Darius Martin & AR Fox

* The Hardys vs. The Gunns

* Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Daniel Garcia

* Blind Eliminator Tournament for a World Tag Team Title Shot