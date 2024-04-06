Confirmed Match Order, Producers, Times and Referee Assignments For Wrestlemania 40 (SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that the match order, match times and referee assignments have been confirmed for every match of night one of WWE Wrestlemania 40. They include:

Match 1: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley. The match time is listed as 25 minutes, with TJ Wilson as the producer and Shawn Bennett as the referee.

Match 2: Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. #DIY vs. New Catch Republic vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Judgement Day. The match time is listed as 25 minutes, with Jamie Noble & Kenn Doane producing. The referees include Ryan Tran, Danilo Anfibio, Jessika Carr, Daphanie LaShaunn, and Jason Ayers.

Match 3: Rey Mysterio & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar. The match time is listed as 15 minutes. Chris Park and Shane Helms are the producers with Rod Zapata as the referee.

Match 4: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso. The match time is listed as 15 minutes. Jason Jordan is the producer with Daphanie LaShaunn as the referee.

Match 5: Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL. The match time is listed as 15 minutes. Petey Williams and Molly Holly are the producers with Dan Engler as the referee.

Match 6: Sami Zayn vs. GUNTHER. The match time is listed as 20 minutes. Shawn Daivari is the producer with Eddie Orengo as the referee.

Wrestlemania attendance announcement.

Match 7: Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock & Roman Reigns. The match time is listed as 45 minutes. Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode are the producers with Chad Patton as the referee.

* The Rock doesn’t have a brand designation on the run sheet. Oddly, neither does R-Truth.

* Many within the company are said to be looking forward to the Rock’s entrance tonight.