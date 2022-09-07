Confirmed Stations, Airing Times For WOW – Women of Wrestling Premiere

WOW – Women of Wrestling premieres its reboot next weekend, and a new report has a list of confirmed stations and times for the premiere. PWInsider has confirmed the following stations and airtimes for the first episode, which premieres September 17th.

It’s worth noting that these are not the only places that the show will premiere, and you can check local listings to see when it will premiere in your market.

New York City: WLNY channel 55 (11 PM ET)

Los Angeles: KCAL channel 9 (2 AM PT)

Chicago: WCIU: CW26 (12 PM CT)

Philadelphia: WPSG: CW 57 (11 PM ET)

Dallas/Fort. Worth: KTXA-TV (1 AM CT)

San Francisco: CW affiliate KBCW 44 (2:30 AM PT)

Atlanta: WUPA CW affiliate channel 69 (12 AM ET)

Houston: KIAH: 12 AM CT)

Washington, DC: WDCW channel 50 (2 PM ET)

Boston: WSBK MyNetworkTV38 (12 AM ET)

Richmond, VA: CW Richmond Channel 65 (10 PM ET)

Charlotte, NC: WCCB Charlotte CW (7 PM and 11 PM ET)

Cincinnati: WSTR 64 (12 AM ET)

Minneapolis: CW channel 23 (1 PM CT)

In addition, I have confirmed via local listings that the show will be available on KRCWD channel 3 at 11 PM PT on the same day in the Portland, Oregon market.