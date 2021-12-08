wrestling / News
Conflicting Report on Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair’s Alleged Split, Andrade Suggests Report on Break-Up Is ‘Fake News’
– As previously noted, Cassidy Haynes with Bodyslam.net reported last week that Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo were no longer together and had ended their engagement. It was stated that Charlotte was the one who ended the relationship, and the break-up was said to have not been mutual. Now, a conflicting report on the two splitting up has emerged from WrestlingInc.com.
It was initially reported by WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri on Twitter on Dec. 5 that Flair and Andrade “are still very much together.” Also, Andrade posted a tweet earlier today that was possibly directed at Charlotte and the reports of the two splitting up.
Andrade El Idolo wrote in the caption of the tweet, “Hola! Good morning #Mami F…. Fake News #ElIdolo #Andrade,” which you can view below.
Hola! Good morning #Mami
F…. Fake News 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼💀 #ElIdolo #Andrade pic.twitter.com/EIpBnlegzu
Speculation was enflamed on the two’s relationship when it was noticed that Andrade was no longer following Charlotte Flair on social media. Additionally, Andrade deleted the most recent pictures of the two together from his social accounts.
It should be noted that news of Charlotte and Andrade’s break-up is still a rumor and not yet official. Charlotte and Andrade began dating in early 2019. They later announced their engagement on New Year’s Eve that year. Andrade left WWE earlier this year after being granted a requested release from his contract. He then debuted last June for AEW.
Charlotte Flair is currently still part of the WWE roster and is the WWE SmackDown Women’s champion.
