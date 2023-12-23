Conflicting Reports on Cody Rhodes Signing New Deal With WWE

It was reported yesterday that WWE was in the process of trying to get Cody Rhodes to sign a multi-year extension of his current contract. There are now conflicting reports on whether or not that deal has been reached or not. F4WOnline reports that Rhodes has already signed a new WWE contract and did so back in October. Dave Meltzer noted that Cody’s situation was similar to that of Charlotte Flair, who also already signed earlier this year.

However, Fightful Select reports that sources close to Rhodes say he has not signed anything at this point. While a deal was offered to Rhodes in October, nothing has been signed yet. An agreement was made and the deal is expected to be closed soon. Several wrestlers were under the impression that Rhodes had either signed or would do so soon.