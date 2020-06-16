Conflicting Reports From Fans On Whether They Were Allowed to Wear Masks at WWE Raw Tapings

The question of whether WWE told fans they were able to wear PPE masks at WWE’s TV tapings continues, with conflicting reports emerging. Orlando reporter Jon Alba posted to Twitter noting that “multiple fans in attendance” told him that WWE did not tell them that they couldn’t wear masks at the taping. Alba went on to note in successive tweets that the fans that he spoke to said that they never felt pressured to not wear a mask at the taping for any reason, and confirmed that the temperature tests and waivers that were previously reported, as well as sanitizing stations. The fans told him that they “felt safe at the tapings and would attend again, even after the news of the positive COVID-19 test.”

Alba notes, as many on social media have, that while WWE’s statement said that “social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties,” this was not consistent because multiple times performers went into the crowd during the Raw taping. Alba said that the people he talked to, who were “in attendance as ‘fans,'” unanimously said they were not pressured or told they couldn’t wear masks. He also said that those he spoke to were not aware of the developmental talent who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which was announced on Monday night.

This is contrary to reports by Bryan Alvarez, who expounded on his reports that WWE would not allow anyone in the crowd at Monday’s Raw TV taping to wear masks on Wrestling Observer Live. Alvarez says he was told by multiple sources that those in attendance were told not to wear masks. He says he got an email last night from someone who was “very angry” about WWE not allowing anyone to wear masks, and that he confirmed it with two other individuals after calling around. Alvarez says he was told that Kevin Dunn told people, “You’re not a fan if you’re wearing a mask.”

Alba noted on Twitter, “I also want to make clear … I am not discrediting Bryan’s reporting. He has a proven track record. I can only report what I have been told, and this is what I have been told as far as ‘fans’ go.”

As reported, WWE has issued a statement on the situation which reads: