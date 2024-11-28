wrestling / News
Conflicting Reports on Health of Jade Cargill After WWE Injury Storyline
WWE ran an injury storyline for Jade Cargill on last Friday’s episode of Smackdown, and there are conflicting reports on if she’s actually hurt. It was previously reported by Dave Meltzer that Cargill was really injured and would be out of action for a minimum of three months. However, he added the actual injury was being kept secret. WWE had reported it as a deep lumbar paraspinal muscle contusions, a bruised kidney, a sprained MCL in her right knee, a tibial plateau bone bruise of her right knee and facial lacerations.
PWInsider reports that the claims that Cargill is really injured are “100% incorrect.” Cargill’s attack on Smackdown was “all storyline” and she is healthy. The injuries WWE announced were to put over the attack and set up a future feud.
