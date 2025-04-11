wrestling / News
Conflicting Reports on Jordynne Grace’s WWE Deal And How Much She Makes
April 11, 2025 | Posted by
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Scott D’Amore claimed Jordynne Grace took a deal for less money than she was previously making to join WWE and “bet on herself.” This would seem to suggest that she’s making less in WWE than she did in tNA.
Fightful Select reports that while overall, Grace is making less in WWE, that’s not because she has a lesser deal. Her WWE salary is a main roster level deal, more than she made from her TNA contract. However, between her outside ventures, brand deals and her salary, she was making less in WWE. It should be noted that Grace was millionaire before she ever signed a WWE deal.
